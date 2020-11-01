Edmonton's BONEYARD Release Official Lyric Video For "Fates Warning"

Edmonton’s Boneyard recently released their new album Oathbreaker. Purchase a digital copy here and find a CD (with sticker and button) here.

Check out the band's lyric video for the new single, "Fates Warning", below.

The album illustration is by Calgary based artist Tom Bagley (Forbidden Dimension).

Tracklist:

"Fates Warning"

"Gone"

"Evil Ways"

"Smoke The Sky"

"Oathbreaker"

"Rat Race"

"Monster"

"Born Again"

"Hope"

"Tune Attack"

"Catch Me If You Can"

Boneyard is an original hard rock/ metal band from Edmonton, Alberta. The band features lead vocalist, Pamtera. Rounding out the rhythm section, is bassist Dennis Cooke and drummer Jefftimus. The band also enjoys injecting some classic metal cuts into the set list. Its members bring a wealth of experience from previous projects that include: Tyrant, Powerslave and Septimus.