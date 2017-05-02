Edmonton's MONGOL Sign With Sliptrick Records

Forged in the frozen bowels of Edmonton, Alberta, the folk metal act Mongol, pays homage to the Mongolian Empire of old. Blending heavy melodic riffs with an array of folk instruments and Asian harmonies, Mongol wield a sound as diverse as the nation’s their historical influences conquered.

Their unique sound has taken them on many exciting journeys, including co-headlining Mongolia’s first international metal festival, Noise Metal Fest, alongside folk metal icons, Nine Treasures, in 2014. Since forming in 2009, Mongol has had the pleasure of sharing the stage with such acts as Arkona, Kalmah, Nekrogoblikon, Havok, and many more. An album, The Return, is to be released physically via Sliptrick Records later this year with the addition of the songs from the current digital EP release Warrior Spirit.