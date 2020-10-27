Edmonton’s BONEYARD – Oathbreaker Album Out Now

Edmonton’s Boneyard have released their new album Oathbreaker. Purchase a digital copy here and find a CD (with sticker and button) here.

The album illustration is by Calgary based artist Tom Bagley (Forbidden Dimension).

Boneyard is an original hard rock/ metal band from Edmonton, Alberta. The band features lead vocalist, Pamtera. Rounding out the rhythm section, is bassist Dennis Cooke and drummer Jefftimus. The band also enjoys injecting some classic metal cuts into the set list. Its members bring a wealth of experience from previous projects that include: Tyrant, Powerslave and Septimus.