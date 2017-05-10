EDU FALASCHI Announces Live Performances of ANGRA Catalog

Five years after leaving Angra in 2012, internationally renowned Brazilian singer Edu Falaschi announces he will be performing songs from the band's catalog as part of his newly launched solo career with plans to tour various countries.

Falaschi released his solo album Moonlight last year via Test your Metal Records. The album comprises of acoustic versions of the most significant songs of his career with Angra and Almah.

"I've had many requests for concerts singing Angra! It's natural since I was Angra's lead singer for 12 years. Now Angra fans around the globe can have the chance to hear the Angra anthems performed by the original singer in an emotional and nostalgic experience that will bring back the good feelings from the golden years! I plan to perform first in South America and from there reach fans across USA, Canada, Europe, Asia and Australia,” says Falaschi.

Edu Falaschi's first concert will take place in Lima, Peru on May 23rd, where he will perform Angra's classic album, Rebirth.

Throughout his career Edu Falaschi has sold over 1 million albums, recorded 15 albums, along with several world tours that have included Japan, Europe, UAE and South America plus many important festivals like Wacken, Sweden Rock, Monsters Of Rock, Rock In Rio, Progpower, Rock Machina, Gods Of Metal, etc.

(Photo - Danillo Facchini)