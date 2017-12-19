Egypt’s CRESCENT Debut Lyric Video For “Beyond The Path Of Amenti”

Egypt's Crescent will release their new album, Order Of Amenti, on February 9th via Listenable Records. A lyric video for the album track "Beyond The Path Of Amenti" can be found below.

Order Of Amenti is a tribute to the Ancient Egyptian gods. It is their thought of contribution to Egypt and to the metal world as they have always wanted to create something to pay homage to their history and country. Mixed and mastered at Vamacara studio in France, the album artwork was created by Michal 'Xaay’ Loranc.

Tracklisting:

“Reciting Spells To Mutilate Apophis”

“Sons Of Monthu”

“Obscuring The Light”

“Through The Scars Of Horus”

“The Will Of Amon-Ra”

“Beyond The Path Of Amenti”

“The Twelfth Gate”

“In The Name Of Osiris”

“Beyond The Path Of Amenti” lyric video: