Norwegian Viking metal pioneers, Einherjer, returned to Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in 2016 with a set focusing on their 1996 album, Dragons Of The North. Watch the band's full set below.

Setlist:

"Dreamstorm"

"Forever Empire"

"Conquerer"

"Storms Of The Elder"

"Slaget Ved Hafrsjord"

"Ballad Of The Swords"

"Dragons Of The North"