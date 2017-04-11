EISREGEN – Fleischfilm Tracklisting Revealed

Eisregen's new album Fleischfilm will be released on May 5th via Massacre Records. The album is an homage to the wild Italian cinema of the ’70s and ‘80s.

Eisregen's 12th album will be available as jewel case CD, limited digipak with bonus track, limited and numbered vinyl LP with gatefold cover, digital download as well as a limited box set, including the album as a digipak w/ bonus track, a patch, 3D glasses and 3D art cards.

Fleischfilm was mixed and mastered by Markus Stock at Klangschmiede Studio E. Adrian Keindorf is responsible for the cover- and booklet artwork.

The band is going to present their new album over the course of four record release shows in Germany in early May with the support of their label mates Hardholz.

Tracklisting:

“Drei Mütter”

“Hauch des Todes”

“Jenseits der Dunkelheit”

“Die letzte Reise des Alan Yates (Metamorphose 2)”

“Auf den Spuren der Säge”

“Tiefrot”

“Nahe der Friedhofsmauer”

“Menschenfresser”

“Syndikat des Schreckens”

“Im Blutrausch”

“Satan der Rache”

“Nachts kommt das Delirium” (Digipak Bonus)