EISREGEN Release “Leblos” Video

German extreme metal outfit, Eisregen, will release its new album, Leblos, on June 19 via Massacre Records. The album was mixed and mastered by Markus Stock at Klangschmiede Studio E in Germany. svartir andar graphix is responsible for the creation of the album's artwork. A video for the title track is available below.

Leblos will be available as a 2-CD media-book, limited edition gatefold vinyl LP in different colors, limited edition box set with exclusive content as well as download and stream. The media-book edition will include a bonus disc entitled Die Räudigen Rennsteigrebellen. The bonus disc will also be available as a strictly limited edition 7" vinyl EP with a cover artwork created by Yantit himself. The album as well as the 7" will soon be available for pre-order.

Tracklisting:

2CD Mediabook:

"Ruhet sanft"

"Pechschwarz"

"Erstschlag"

"1000 Jahre Nacht"

"Leblos"

"Schlachtraum"

"Atme Asche"

"Mein Leichenwerk"

"Wangenrot"

"Mutter schneidet"

"Drauß' vom Häuten komm' ich her"

Bonus CD - Die Räudigen Rennsteigrebellen:

"Deutsches Bierlied"

"Grünes Herz"

"Wenn es draußen dunkel wird"

"Zeit zu Saufen"



Die Räudigen Rennsteigrebellen

Side A

"Deutsches Bierlied"

"Grünes Herz"

"Wenn es draußen dunkel wird"

Side B

"Zeit zu Saufen"

"Leblos" video:

Eisregen were originally scheduled to play at the Summer Breeze and In Flammen Open Air, among others, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, summer festivals are mostly cancelled. But Eisregen will go on tour this fall/winter with main support act Welicoruss and guests Skinned Alive, XIV Dark Centuries or Grabak on selected dates.

(Photo - Sebastian Spelda)