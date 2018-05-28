EISREGEN Release "Menschenmetzger Fritz" (Transilvanian Beef Club) Music Video

German extreme metallers Eisregen have released a video for "Menschenmetzger Fritz" (Transilvanian Beef Club), featured on their upcoming Satan liebt dich EP, due for release on June 8th via Massacre Records. Pre-order the title here, and watch the video below.

This song about the German serial killer Fritz Haarmann features lyrics written by and vocals performed by Yantit, and will especially please fans of Transilvanian Beat Club.

The Satan liebt dich EP (Satan Loves You), contains seven new and previously unreleased songs and should shorten the waiting time until the band's 13th studio album, to be released this fall.

Satan liebt dich was mixed and mastered by Markus Stock at Klangschmiede Studio E. Drummer Yantit took care of the cover artwork.

The EP record release show will take place on the actual release date, June 8th, at the Heudepot in Tambach-Dietharz, Germany. The gig's motto is "Metal im Thüringer Wald 2018". Eisregen will be joined by their label mates Grabak and Hardholz.

Tracklisting:

"Fahlmondmörder"

"Satan liebt dich"

"Onkel Fritze"

"Menschenmetzger Fritz" (Transilvanian Beef Club)

"For God Your Soul" (Pungent Stench cover)

"Mein Eichensarg" (Schirenc plays Eisregen)

"13 russische Krebsschweine"

"Satan liebt dich" video:

(Photo - Thomas Zapf)