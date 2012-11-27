EISREGEN Reveal New Album Details

German metallers EISREGEN will release their new two disc compilation entitled Krebskollektion, on December 7th via Massacre Records.

The album features rare tracks from 1998-2004 on the first CD and seven new/unreleased recordings on the second.

Krebskollektion will be available in three different formats: as standard two CD version for a special price, as a limited, numbered and embossed two CD digipak version and as a limited and numbered double vinyl LP in gate-fold cover (limited to 500 units).

Tracklisting is as follows:

CD 1:

‘Vorabend Der Schlacht’

‘Scharlachrotes Kleid’

‘Für Euch Die Ihr Lebt’

‘Das Kleine Leben’

‘Abglanz Vom Licht’

‘Thüringen’

‘Vorboten’

‘Angst Wird Fleisch’

‘Schatten Im Verstand’

‘Ein Jahr Im Leben Des Todes’

‘Mein Eichensarg’

‘Blutgeil’

‘Glas’

CD 2:

‘Brut’

‘Mutter, Der Mann Mit Dem Koks Ist Da’ (FALCO cover)

‘Fleischhaus 2012’

‘Engelmacher’

‘Scharlachrotes Kleid 2012’

‘Born Dead’

‘Blutgeil’ (live)