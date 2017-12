EKTOMORF Guitarist, Bassist And Drummer Call It Quits; New Line-Up Revealed

Hungarian bashers Ektomorf have undergone a major shake-up, parting ways with

Tamás Schrottner (guitar), Szabolcs Murvai (bass) and Róbert Jaksa (drums). They have been replaced by Szebasztián Simon, Attila Asztalos and Dániel Szabó, respectively.

Frontman/founder Zoltán Farkas has issued the following statement:

"After many years of touring and playing together, Tomi, Robi and Szabi decided to leave the band due to personal differences. They left on their own will; it was their own decision to leave. I respect their decision and will separate in peace. I wish them nothing but the best in their life with success and health. Will miss them a lot and thank them for everything! I think we will keep all the great memories forever! They also wanted to say thanks for the fans who provided some of their best time in their life — serving heavy music around the world!"

Check out the new line-up in action below.

Ektomorf will release their new album, Fury, on February 16th via AFM Records. The album will be available on CD digipak and blue vinyl, limited to 500 copies. Pre-order here.

Fury tracklisting:

"The Prophet Of Doom"

"AK 47"

"Fury"

"Bullet In Your Head"

"Faith And Strength"

"Infernal Warfare"

"Tears Of Christ"

"Blood For Blood"

"If You're Willing To Die"

"Skin Them Alive"