EKTOMORF Take You Behind The Scenes Of "Reborn" Music Video

Ektomorf return to their musical roots and are Reborn under the sign of thrash metal after 26 years of existence. With their debut on Napalm Records, the Hungarian power machine transports the genre into a promising, modern era and sets itself free from any pigeonholes.

This new video offers a peak behind the curtain of Ektomorf's most recent video for "Reborn":

Since their debut, Hangok (1994), the four-piece around singer/guitarist Zoltán “Zoli” Farkas has regularly delivered new power to their devotees. Only three years after the release of their chart-breaking full-length, Fury (2018), Reborn ignites a blazing fire with its heavy sound and harsh lyrics that will burn any genre limitations to the ground. Their 15th studio album breathes the spirit of the “Big Four” - Metallica, Slayer, Anthrax and Megadeth - while at the same time, beginning a completely independent new chapter of Ektomorf.

With the first single and album title track, “Reborn”, Ektomorf rings in a new era during their 25th year of existence by returning to no-frills-required, brain-searing thrash metal. The first single off the new album kicks in like a wrecking machine and takes no prisoners from the first second on! Watch the music video for “Reborn” below.

Frontman Zoli Farkas about making Reborn: “This album was written in some very dark times of my life. When you listen to Reborn, you can hear it in the crushing, heavy riffs as well as within the melancholic, beautiful melodies and honest lyrics. Reborn is the album I worked on for the longest period in my career, there are a lot of new ideas in the songs that Ektomorf has never executed before, intertwined with the roots of the band’s sound. I’m very proud of it. I hope it will give you what it gives to me.”

Reborn will be released worldwide on January 22 as a bundle digipak CD along with a patch and shirt, as well as an exclusive red/black splatter gatefold LP with a slipmat and signed poster, limited to 200. Pre-order here.

Be prepared for this thunderous onslaught! With Reborn, Ektomorf confidently kicks off a new chapter, taking along anyone who crosses the path of this thrash metal bullet with them.

Tracklisting:

"Ebullition"

"Reborn"

"And The Dead Will Walk"

"Fear Me"

"Where The Hate Conceives"

"The Worst Is Yet To Come"

"Forsaken"

"Smashing The Past"

"Reborn" video:

Ektomorf is:

Zoltán Farkas - Vocals, Guitars

Szebasztián Simon - Guitars

Csaba Zahorán - Bass

Kàlmàn Olàh – Drums

(Photo - Natàlia Magda)