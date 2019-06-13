ELECTRIC RADIO KINGS Sign To MI5 / Universal Music

Electric Radio Kings "are super excited to announce the band inking a killer record deal with MI5 / Universal Music Group! The album will be released digitally in August. We are looking to launch 'Downshifter' as the next single and video. Thank you all so much for your love and support we appreciate it, let's rock!"

To read BraveWords scribe Aaron Small's review of Purrr, the new album from ERK, click here.

Electric Radio Kings are an exciting new rock band that hails from Las Vegas, Nevada but its branches stretch out farther than that. The band was formed in 2017, with deep roots in New Orleans, Los Angeles and Toronto. This amazing new quintet is part of the quickly rising resurgence of new rock n’ roll that is taking back popular and mainstream music.

The band features Paul Christiana on vocals, whose style is often compared to Scott Weiland and Jim Morrison. On lead guitar is national recording and songwriting artist Stacey David Blades, also on lead and rhythm guitar is Keith Horne, and rounding out the rhythm section is former A&M recording artist Johnny Rude on drums, and former Sex Slaves bassist Del Cheetah.

Check out the cover art and tracklisting to Purrr, the brand new album from Electric Radio Kings, produced by long time Metallica engineer Mike Gillies.

"Downshifter"

"Bones To The Crow"

"Round Go Mary"

"Back To Black"

"Sympathy For Me"

"Jack Black Flower"

"Black Cherry Blossom"

"Grabbing At A Distant Star"

"When The Lights Go Down"

Electric Radio Kings have released three videos from Purrr thus far.

"Jack Black Flower":

"Back To Black":

"Sympathy For Me":

In live news, catch Elecric Radio Kings live at the following shows:

June

28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid Joe's

29 - Idaho Falls, ID - Roadhouse Saloon

August

17 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live (with Tom Keifer and Johnny Solinger)

For further details, visit ElectricRadioKings.com.

(Photo by Mason Wright)