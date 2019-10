Symphonic metal band, Eleine, will release their All Shall Burn EP on November 22. Pre-order the EP here, and watch a video for the first single, "Enemies", below.

Tracklisting:

"Enemies"

"All Shall Burn"

"Mein Herz Brennt"

"Hell Moon (We Shall Never Die)" (Symphonic Version)

"All Shall Burn" (Symphonic Version)

"Enemies" video: