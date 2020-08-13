ELEINE To Release Dancing In Hell Album In November; Details Revealed

Eleine will release their third full-length album, Dancing In Hell, on November 27 via Black Lodge Records on CD, LP, cassette, box set & digital. Pre-order here.

Eleine continues to evolve and Dancing In Hell is a darker and heavier Eleine, yet they manage to keep their signature sound that seduces and empowers their listeners. For the recording of the new album, Eleine returned once again to The Panic Room, the album is mixed and mastered by Thomas ”Plec” Johansson.

Eleine goes full out with ”Dancing In Hell”, offering the album in two versions: Full color and black/white. The decision to add a black/white version of the album came from the band’s love of old school dark metal.

Besides adding a black/white version, Eleine also has a limited Collector’s Edition of the album. A box set containing all formats: CD, LP and Cassette, but also an exclusive Dancing In Hell flag and patch that can only be found in the Collector’s Edition.The Collector’s Edition is also available in both full color and black/white.

With Dancing In Hell, Eleine share stories of inner demons, strength and loss. This is Eleine’s most powerful album yet and sets a new standard within the symphonic metal genre with hard hitting, melodic and seductive metal that has become the renowned Eleine sound.

Tracklisting:

"Enemies"

"Dancing In Hell"

"Ava Of Death"

"Crawl From The Ashes"

"As I Breathe"

"Memoriam"

"Where Your Rotting Corpse Lie"

"All Shall Burn"

"Die From Within"

"The World We Knew"

"Die From Within" – Symphonic Version