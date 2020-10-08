ELLEFSON Feat. DAVID ELLEFSON Release Video For Cover Of CHEAP TRICK's "Auf Wiedersehen" Feat. AL JOURGENSEN, CHARLIE BENANTE

Ellefson, the eponymous solo band of Grammy-Winning Megadeth bassist and co-founder David Ellefson, recently announced signing to EARMusic (Europe) and Ward Records (Japan) for the release of their upcoming full-length covers release, No Cover, which will be released worldwide on November 20 in conjunction with Ellefson’s revived Combat Records, who will release the album in North America via Amped.

The band also announced an October 9 digital release for their cover of the Cheap Trick classic “Auf Wiedersehen”, featuring guest appearances from Ministry’s Al Jourgensen, Anthrax’s Charlie Benante, and Crobot’s Brandon Yeagley, alongside bassist Ellefson, vocalist Thom Hazaert, and guitarist Andy Martongelli.

A video for “Auf Wiedersehen”, edited by Melody Myers, can be viewed below:

The band cites the signings, and some unexpected medical situations for the changing release date.

Says vocalist/co-producer Thom Hazaert, “There’s no easy way to say it, but in July, right in the middle of recording the album, I had massive heart failure and went into full cardiac arrest. My heart literally stopped for several minutes, and I was revived at the hospital. There was a long recovery, but we managed to finish the record, and secure amazing deals with our friends at EARMusic, and Ward, but obviously we had to revisit our timeline a bit. And literally, maybe a month and a half later we were in Los Angeles, at Al’s house, shooting the video for “Auf Wiedersehen”. I’m just extremely humbled and thankful to be here to be able to, not only, finish this incredible record, but be able to see it released Worldwide with incredible label partners, which really almost wasn’t the case.”

He adds, “Originally we had envisioned No Cover as a smaller, limited release “quarantine project” we were doing for fun with a bunch of our friends, really just to not have to release our studio album during the pandemic. But as it neared completion, and we really got to see what it was turning into, we realized it was worthy of so much more. I have a long history and friendship with Max at EARMusic, and they are an incredible label, and home to some of our favorite artists, and friends - Alice Cooper, Def Leppard, and more, and we are ecstatic to be able to partner with them for not only this release, but future Ellefson releases as well. Ward had already released Sleeping Giants for us last year in Japan, and we had secured a deal with them for our upcoming 2021 studio album, so it was a natural fit when we went to them with the idea of partnering with us on No Cover.”

Adds Ellefson, “It really was a crazy, whirlwind process, not only making such an involved album so fast, but also remotely, during a pandemic, with not only dozens of guests, but the entire band, spread around the Globe. And then, almost losing our singer in the middle of it. But at the end of the day, it turned out better than any of us had hoped, and really was one of the most fun records I’ve ever made. It’s been great to pull so many great and positive things out of 2020, despite all the challenges.”

Produced by Ellefson and Hazaert, with additional production by guitarist Andy Martongelli and Matt LaPlant (Nonpoint, Skindred, Lil’ Jon), mixed by Alessio Garavello, and mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Faith No More), No Cover includes Ellefson-ized versions of 19 classic tracks from Motörhead, W.A.S.P., Def Leppard, Cheap Trick, Queen, Judas Priest, Twisted Sister, Fastway, Fight, Dead Kennedys, and more.

Featuring cover art by Melody Myers (Ellefson, Altitudes and Attitude, Escape The Fate), an homage to the legendary Def Leppard debut On Through The Night, No Cover is the second release under the Ellefson banner, the follow-up to 2019’s Sleeping Giants, a double-disc compilation combining new tracks, with unreleased Ellefson solo, and F5 material

Ellefson, featuring Ellefson on bass, Vocalist Thom Hazaert, Guitarists Andy Martongelli and Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal (Sons of Apollo, YES, Ex-Guns N’ Roses), and drummer Paolo Caridi, are joined on the album by a who’s who of legendary guests including Charlie Benante (Anthrax), Eddie Ojeda (Twisted Sister), Brandon Yeagley (Crobot), Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth), Frank Hannon and Troy Lucketta (Tesla), Mark Slaughter, Jason McMaster (Dangerous Toys, ex-Watchtower, Evil United), Greg Handevidt (Kublai Khan, Ex-Megadeth), Chuck Behler (Ex-Megadeth), Gus G, John Aquilino (Icon), Doro Pesch, Dave McClain (Sacred Reich, Ex-Machine Head), Dave Alvin (White Trash), Todd Kerns (Slash & The Conspirators), Andrew Freeman (Last In Line), Jacob Bunton (Mick Mars), Al Jourgensen (Ministry), Russ Parrish (Fight), Dead By Wednesday, and more.

Tracklisting:

Disc One:

"Freewheel Burning" (Judas Priest) ft. Jason McMaster, Gus G, Andy James, Dave McCLain

"Tear It Loose" (Twisted Sister) ft. Eddie Ojeda, Dave McClain

"Love Me Like A Reptile" (Motorhead) ft. Doro Pesch, Greg Handevidt, Chuck Behler

"Holiday in Cambodia" (Dead Kennedys) ft. Charlie Benante, Bumblefoot

"Rebel Yell" (Billy Idol) ft. Paolo Caridi

"Wasted" (Def Leppard) ft. Frank Hannon, Jacob Bunton, Dave McClain

"Riff Raff" (AC/DC) ft. Jason McMaster (Lead Vocals), Dave Lombardo, Bumblefoot

"Nailed To The Gun" (Fight) ft. Andrew Freeman, Russ Parrish, Jimmy DeGrasso

"Not Fragile" (Bachman-Turner Overdrive) ft. John Aquilino, Paolo Caridi, Bumblefoot

"Auf Wiedersehen" (Cheap Trick) ft. Al Jourgensen, Brandon Yeagley, Charlie Benante

Disc Two:

"LOVE Machine" (W.A.S.P.) ft. Dirk Verbeuren, Dave Alvin, Bumblefoot

"Love Hurts" (Nazareth) ft. Brandon Yeagley, Chuck Behler, Tyson Leslie

"Eat The Rich" (Krokus) ft. Jason McMaster, Dave Sharpe and Opus of Dead By Wednesday

"Sheer Heart Attack" (Queen) ft. Bumblefoot, Doro Pesch, Charlie Benante

"Over The Mountain" (Ozzy Osbourne) ft. Andrew Freeman (Lead Vocals), Bumblefoot, Jimmy DeGrasso

"Sweet FA" (Sweet) ft. Todd Kerns (Lead Vocals), Bumblefoot, Shani Kimelman

"Beth" (KISS) ft. Tyson Leslie, Bumblefoot

"Say What You Will" (Fastway) ft. Mark Slaughter, Troy Lucketta

