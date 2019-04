Enjoy this 30-second preview of "Sleeping Giants" - the title track from the Sleeping Giants LP by Ellefson, set for release in Summer 2019.

Ellefson is:

David Ellefson - bass

Thom Hazaert - vocals

DMC - vocals

Illias Papadakis - rhythm guitar

Ethan Brosh - lead guitar

Steve Conley - lead guitar

Ken Mary - drums

(Photo and video by Melody Myers)