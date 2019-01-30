ELUVEITIE To Hold Exclusive Ategnatos World Premiere On 70000 Tons Of Metal

From January 31st to February 4th, 2019, 70000 Tons Of Metal, The Original, The World’s Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise, will host the exclusive World Live Premiere of Swiss folk metal band Eluveitie’s new album, Ategnatos.

To celebrate the upcoming release of their full-length album, EluveitiE will perform songs from Ategnatos live for the first time ever on board 70000 Tons Of Metal. The festival will also host an exclusive listening party for festival attendees who will be the first and only people from around the Globe to hear the new album in its entirety before its official worldwide release on April 5th, 2019.

Eluveitie mastermind Chrigel Glanzmann remarks, "We are happy and proud to give the first live impression from our upcoming album Ategnatos on board 70000 Tons Of Metal. We are also excited to present songs from our first metal album in five years before anyone else has heard it! We hope that you like the songs as much as we do."

Eluveitie will also perform a second concert on board The World’s Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise along with 59 other International Heavy Metal bands to an audience hailing from over 70 countries around the Globe.