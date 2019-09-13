ELUVEITIE To Release Live At Masters Of Rock Album In November; Video Trailer Streaming

Eluveitie are a phenomenon that has been spreading over the world for more than 15 years. Starting with their legendary debut album Spirit (2006), across the outstanding Slania (2008) to their latest masterpiece Ategnatos (2019), the Swiss have developed a groundbreaking recipe.

And now the time has come to capture the magical live energy of the Swiss folk metal institution in the form of a new release. Live At Masters Of Rock will be unleashed on November 1, and contains many songs off of the band’s new album as well as plenty of legendary Eluveitie classics.

Get ready for tracks like "Ategnatos" or earlier hits like "Helvetios" or "King" as well as the evergreens "The Call Of The Mountains" and "Inis Mona" that lead through the epochal band history like a raging storm.

Today, Eluveitie start the pre-order for Live At Masters Of Rock, allowing everybody to enjoy at home the unbeatable stage energy of their current Ategnatos World Tour. You can also get a first impression through the trailer below.

The upcoming release will be available in digipak, black vinyl or download, and you can secure your copy here.

Tracklisting:

"Ategnatos"

"King"

"The Call Of The Mountains"

"Deathwalker"

"Worship"

"Artio"

"Epona"

"A Rose For Epona"

"Thousandfold"

"Ambiramus"

Drum solo

"Havoc"

"Breathe"

"Helvetios"

"Rebirth"

"Inis Mona"