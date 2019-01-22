ELUVEITIE Unveil Cover Artwork For Upcoming Ategnatos Album; European Tour Dates Announced

We all wade through archetypes. We all ARE archetypes. Distant echoes of a life both primeval and noble. To embrace these archetypes, to accept them not only as a part of life but as life itself is what some may call enlightenment, some peace of mind. Eluveitie call it Ategnatos. And by using their longest gap between two metal albums to gather momentum, they just forged their strongest album around it. The new album, Ategnatos, will be released on April 5th via Nuclear Blast.

Today, the band revealed the new album cover. This impressive artwork was created again by Travis Smith.

The band states: "Ategnatos probably became our most organic album by all accounts. It is the result of a thoroughly intuitive process, where we gave creativity full scope. And during this process quite some back-to-the-roots developments emerged in diverse aspects. Many riffs off Ategnatos reminds on the guitar work on Slania. Following our gut feeling we brought the mixing duties back to Jens Bogren's Fascination Street Studios, where our Nuclear Blast debut was produced. And regarding the album artwork it soon became very clear to us, that we'd love to work with the fabulous Travis Smith (www.seempieces.com) again, who already created the front covers of our albums Spirit (14 years ago!) and Everything Remains As It Never Was. And we're honestly excited with the result! The frontcover shows a spectacular scenery in central Switzerland, a so-called 'vulva cave', as it was sought to mark sacred rites of fertility and celebrations of life in ancient times! The artwork mystically and beautifully expresses the Ategnatos very core and essence! Once again it was a pleasure to work with Travis!"

Recordings of Ategnatos took place in their beloved New Sound Studio with their engineer of choice Tommy Vetterli. “Yet it was radically different as we only had four weeks to record this time around - as compared to the eight weeks we had for Origins.” By taking mixing duties to the skilled hand of renowned studio wizard Jens Bogren in his Fascination Street Studios in Örebro, Sweden, Eluveitie returned to the very spot where they mixed their now legendary Slania album more than ten years ago.



With Ategnatos, the dedicated nine-piece not only worked with a real string quartet (a premiere!) and granted Fabienne Erni’s sublime mastery of the harp the room it deserved; they also undertook a holistic upgrade resulting in some of the most catchy, most aggressive or most epic tunes the Swiss metal nobility has ever offered.



And together with the revealing of the first album details, the Swiss folk metal leaders also announce their European tour in support of the new album.

Eluveitie will join forces with Lacuna Coil and Infected Rain. The band states: "Our last few months have been extremely intense, creating Ategnatos. Now we simply cannot wait to bring our new songs to the stages and to share our passion, pure fucking metal and heartfelt Celtic mysticism with you all! And all the more we're excited to bring such great bands with us! We feel honoured to team up with our fellows of the heavyweight institution called Lacuna Coil and also with the amazing wizkid that is Infected Rain, whom we've shared festival stages with a few times already!"

Lacuna Coil adds: "Transformation is a process and as life happens you need tons of new music! That’s why we are really excited to team up with Eluveitie and our buddies in Infected Rain for this fantastic tour package. The bill is pretty diverse and interesting and we can’t wait to bring it around Europe. We will play some of our classic songs and introduce some new tunes! We know this tour is going to be rocking, and we know the fans are going to enjoy this as much as we are!"

November

2 - Bari, Italy - Demode

3 - Rome, Italy - Orion

5 - Bologna, Italy - Estragon

6 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

8 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

9 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle II

10 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

12 - Manchester, England - O2 Ritz

13 - Glasgow, Scotland - Garage

15 - Bristol, England - SWX

16 - London, England - O2 Forum Kentish Town

17 - Nottingham, England - Rock City

19 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

20 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol

21 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

22 - Leipzig, Germany - Felsenkeller

23 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

24 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad Sohm

26 - Bordeaux, France - Le Rocher de Palmer

27 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz II

28 - Madrid, Spain - Mon Live

29 -Toulouse, France - Le Bikini

30 - Rennes, France - L'Etage

December

1 - Paris, France - Elysée-Montmartre

3 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

4 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

5 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska

8 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

12 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena

13 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

14 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone

15 - Tallinn, Estonia - Rock Cafe

17 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben Fryshuset

18 - Oslo, Norway - Vulkan Arena

19 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Trädgarn

21 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks

Lineup:

Jonas Wolf - guitars

Matteo Sisti - whistles, bagpipes, mandola, bodhran

Nicole Ansperger - fiddle

Alain Ackermann - drums

Chrigel Glanzmann - vocals, whistles, mandola, bagpipes

Fabienne Erni - vocals, celtic harp

Kay Brem - bass

Michalina Malisz - hurdy gurdy

Rafael Salzmann - guitars