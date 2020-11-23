ELVELLON Signs Worldwide Record Deal With Napalm Records

Napalm Records welcomes a promising and uprising symphonic metal star to its growing roster. Dive into impressive soundscapes and join the thrilling adventure: German firestarters Elvellon have just inked a worldwide record deal with the premier rock and metal label.

Since Elvellon came to life in 2010, the four-piece played its way straight into the heart of a steadily growing fan base with a captivating symbiosis of orchestral arrangements, heavy riffs and the striking voice of Nele Messerschmidt on vocal duties. After releasing their self-recorded 5-track EP, Spellbound (2015), the band presented its critically acclaimed debut album, Until Dawn, three years later in 2018. Sharing the stage with scene leading Visions Of Atlantis and entering festival grounds like Rock Harz, Metal Hammer Paradise, M'era Luna, Rock Fest Barcelona, Metalfest Open Air and Rage Against Racism Festival, to name just a few, Elvellon are now up to lift their inimitable output to the next level.

Enter a dreamlike world of cinematic magic, wandering between childish wonders and hard-hearted bitterness! More to be announced soon...

Elvellon on the signing: “Since we began our musical journey, it was our dream to sign with a legendary label such as Napalm Records. Now this dream became reality and we can barely put into words what we are feeling at this very moment. We feel honored to find ourselves among so many awesome bands. It's going to be a bright future."

For a vision of what lies ahead, check out the official music video for the bewitching track “Born From Hope”, which has already hit over 1.2 million views on YouTube, cut from the outstanding first full-length, Until Dawn.

Elvellon is:

Nele Messerschmidt - vocals

Gilbert Gelsdorf - guitars

Maddin Klüners - drums

Pascal Pannen - keyboards

(Photo - Angst-Im-Wald)