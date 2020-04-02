EMILIE AUTUMN Offering New Song "Who's A Little Leech?" From Forthcoming Musical, The Asylum For Wayward Victorian Girls, For Free Download

Victoriandustrial-goth vocalist / performer / author Emilie Autumn, who has gained a huge international fanbase over the past decade, has checked in with the following update:

"My Dearest Inmates, remember when I said that that I was working on some offerings to give either comfort or entertainment during this difficult time?Well...

It is my hono(u)r to make a never-before-heard song from the Asylum Musical available to you absolutely free today! Allow me to introduce: 'Who's A Little Leech?'

In this number, you will hear me sing as Dr. Lymer, the lascivious leeching doctor employed by Dr. Stockill in the The Asylum For Wayward Victorian Girls. In the actual musical, Dr. Lymer will be performed by an operatic tenor. Trust me, I'm doing my best.

You can find the free track & lyric sheet at the Asylum Emporium here."

Emilie Autumn's in-progress musical is based on her bestselling gothic novel of the same name, which is available here.

In the gothic bestseller The Asylum for Wayward Victorian Girls by Emilie Autumn, two young women, living centuries apart, both accused of madness, communicate across time to fight a common enemy...their doctors.

Emilie's underground phenomenon is born again in this completely re-written paperback! With new characters, new chapters, new secrets, and new songs, the Asylum is growing, and is admitting readers all over the world.

About the story:

"It was the dog who found me."

Such is the stark confession launching the harrowing scene that begins The Asylum for Wayward Victorian Girls as Emilie, a young musician on the verge of a bright career, attempts suicide by overdosing on the antipsychotics prescribed to treat her bipolar disorder. Upon being discovered, Emilie is revived and immediately incarcerated in a maximum-security psych ward, despite her protestations that she is not crazy, and can provide valid reasons for her actions if someone would only listen.

Treated as a criminal, heavily medicated, and stripped of all freedoms, Emilie is denied communication with the outside world, and falls prey to the unwelcome attentions of Dr. Sharp, head of the hospital's psychiatry department. As Dr. Sharp grows more predatory by the day, Emilie begins a secret diary to document her terrifying experience, and to maintain her sanity in this environment that could surely drive anyone mad. But when Emilie opens her notebook to find a desperate letter from a young woman imprisoned within an insane asylum in Victorian England, and, stranger still, bearing her own name and description, a portal to another world is blasted wide open.

As these letters from the past continue to appear, Emilie escapes further into this mysterious alternate reality where sisterhoods are formed, romance between female inmates blossoms, striped wallpaper writhes with ghosts, and highly intellectual rats speak the Queen's English.

But is it real? Or is Emilie truly as mad as she is constantly told she is?

The Asylum for Wayward Victorian Girls blurs harsh reality and magical historical fantasy whilst issuing a scathing critique of society's treatment of women and the mental health care industry's treatment of its patients, showing in the process that little has changed throughout the ages.

Welcome to the Asylum.

Are you committed?