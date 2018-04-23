EMMURE Release "Ice Man Confessions" Music Video; North American Headline Tour Kicks Off This Week

Emmure has delivered their most conceptualized and intriguing, yet somewhat disturbing, new music video for the scathing track "Ice Man Confessions", which can be viewed below.

Frankie Palmeri (vocals) states: "I just want to thank all the great people involved with the filming and production of the video. The label, film crew, and actors and were nothing but cool to work with on this. Hopefully our fans look forward to hearing this track on our upcoming headline tour with Counterparts, King 810 and Varials.”

The band will be headlining across North America starting on April 26th with Counterparts, King 810 and Varials as support. Dates below.

April

4/26 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

27 - Berkeley, ca - Cornerstone Berkeley

28 - Pomona, CA - The Glasshouse

29 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile

May

1 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

2 - Dallas, TX - Trees

3 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

5 - Charlotte, NC - Carolina Rebellion *

6 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

7 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

9 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

10 - Amityville, NY - Revolution

11 - Philadelphia, PA - The TLA

12 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

13 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

15 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

17 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

18 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

19 - Columbus, OH - Rock on the Range *

20 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

22 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount theatre **

23 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club **

24 - London, ON - London music hall **

25 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew’s Hall **//

26 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall //

- Emmure only *

- No King 810 **

- No counterparts //