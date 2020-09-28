EMN (EVERY MOTHER'S NIGHTMARE) - "Here's To The Ones - A Documentary" Now Streaming (Video)

Premiered yesterday as part of our new online experience Streaming For Vengeance, Here's To The Ones - A Documentary, is a tell all story on the making of the latest album, Resurrect The Faithful, by American hard rock band, Every Mother's Nightmare. You can now watch the doc below.

Written by Bill Chavis, directed by Nick Hein and Bill Chavis, Here's To The Ones - A Documentary, is a project developed by HVM Entertainment in 2020 showing the behind the scenes look at the creation process of the band's most pivotal album of their career. Filmed on location at Supernova Sound Memphis in Tennessee, the film shows the band discussing their demo, writing and recording processes for the new material as well as who and what EMN is as a band today.

Quotes Bill Chavis: "Over the past five years, I’ve had the honor to establish a true friendship with Rick Ruhl and have a tremendous respect for him. I've learned where he's been, how he got there, how he fought back to save himself, his band, and his career. I was awestruck by his simple approach towards life, his industry experiences and in a way that has now inspired me in making some of my own decisions. The man is a true talent, a rock star and smarter than he will ever let on. No one knew what to expect when we signed our record deal but as a team, we have set goals and conquered them. I have had the privilege of watching EMN roar back to life and here we are right now at this point in time. Resurrect The Faithful is by far the best album from EMN."

Resurrect The Faithful is the provocative new album from EMN (Every Mother's Nightmare). 11-tracks of larger-than-life new music featuring the first single "Breathe" and a new recording of their top hit "Love Can Make You Blind". With each album EMN (Every Mother's Nightmare) continues to capture fans and take them on a never ending musical ride. Resurrect The Faithful takes the band to new musical heights. Resurrect The Faithful is due out October 23 on HighVolMusic.

Resurrect The Faithful can be pre-ordered at this location.

Recorded at Supernova Sound Memphis, Resurrect The Faithful differs from any of its predecessors. With a unique wall of guitars and a thunderous rhythm section, Resurrect The Faithful stands above anything the band has written and crosses various musical boundaries. The lyrical content delves into profound subject matter that can be determined by the listener as it relates to their own lives and situations. Each song takes on a life of their own – 11 scorching tracks of pure rock ‘n roll bliss at its finest and perhaps the most defining record in the bands career.

Resurrect The Faithful may be a shock to many; including the 2020 re-record style of the hit "Love Can Make You Blind".

Tracklisting:

"Getaway"

"Breathe"

"Here's To The Ones"

"Sin In My Heart"

"When It Goes Away"

"Resurrect The Faithful"

"Fray"

"Sorry Today"

"Unstained"

"Drown By Luv"

"Love Can Make You Blind" (2020)

"Breathe" video: