EMPEROR Founder IHSAHN On Possible Collaboration With JUDAS PRIEST Frontman ROB HALFORD - "When The God Of Metal Calls, That's Not Something You Want To Miss"; Video

Emperor frontman Ihsahn was interviewed by KaaosTV before his solo show at Tuska Open Air in Helsinki, Finland on July 1st. During the chat he talks about possible collaborations with other musicians, including Judas Priest singer Rob Halford. Watch below:

Ihsahn performed the Emperor song "I Am The Black Wizards" during his concert in Melbourne, Australia back in May. Video of the performance, courtesy of Andrew Haug Radio, can be seen below:

Ihsahn released his new solo album, Ámr, on May 4th via Candlelight/Spinefarm. A deluxe version of the album comes with digi book packaging and the bonus track "Alone". Order the deluxe edition here.

Tracklisting:

"Lend Me The Eyes Of Millennia"

"Arcana Imperii"

"Sámr"

"One Less Enemy"

"Where You Are Lost And I Belong"

"In Rites Of Passage"

"Marble Soul"

"Twin Black Angels"

"Wake"

"Alone" (Deluxe Edition Bonus Track)

"Arcana Imperii" video:

Deluxe edition pictured below: