EMPEROR - Upcoming Moscow Show Pushed Back To February 2021

Emperor's management has checked in with the following announcement:

"Emperor hordes of Russia! Due to the current worldwide situation, the scheduled Emperor show in Moscow on the 5th of September unfortunately has to be postponed again. The show is now moved to the 27th of February, 2021. If the world is not ready for concerts again by then, the promoter and management will work to confirm yet a new date. If you want a refund for your ticket, you can contact your point of purchase. Sorry for any inconveniences."





Shapeshifting progressive metal pioneer and Emperor frontman, Ihsahn, will release Pharos, the second of two contrasting-yet-intertwined EPs, on September 11 via Candlelight Records. Watch the official video for the first single, "Spectre At The Feast", below.

Recorded at the artist's home studio, with additional drums by Tobias Solbakk at Jukes Joint Studio, Pharos is musically and conceptually a reverse image of Telemark, the first of the two linked EPs which was released back in February of this year.

Pharos is another triumph for one of the proud initiators of black metal. This polymathic composer, who has already leant his iconoclastic spirit to rule-breaking bands and projects, has yet again woven intricate, sonic landscapes that cement his status as a true musical alchemist.

Indeed, Pharos is the light to Telemark's dark. It features three original compositions and two covers: A delicate but true-to-the-original version of "Manhattan Skyline" by Norway's own pop progenitors A-ha (featuring Leprous frontman Einar Solberg on vocal duties) and the haunting "Roads", originally recorded by British trip-hop collective Portishead.

Pre-orders for Pharos, including t-shirts, hoodie, and limited-edition vinyl bundles, are available here.

Pharos EP tracklisting:

"Losing Altitude"

"Spectre At The Feast"

"Pharos"

"Roads" (Portishead)

"Manhattan Skyline" (A-Ha) featuring Einar Solberg of Leprous

"Spectre At The Feast" video: