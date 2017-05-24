END OF GREEN Reveal Void Estate Album Details; Teaser Video Streaming

German dark rockers, End Of Green, have found their very own standpoint in the cosmos of music and have once again lacerated their lesions for their upcoming effort, Void Estate. End Of Green come from a world of their own; no other band is able to visualize isolation in the midst of beauty with such ear-piercing power and after 25 years of agony they release opus number nine - out on August 18th via Napalm Records.

So what else should one expect from Void Estate? Inside of a maze of goth, doom, metal, doleful alternative and deep-rooted pain, they are desperate to find hope. Michelle Darkness sings touching and intimate dirges about aging, loss and loneliness. Every note is clutched by wistfulness and somewhere in these lofty melodies glimmers a spark of optimism; A redeeming ray of hope sheltered in melodic hook lines.

Watch the first album teaser below. The album artwork was created by Oliver Merkle.

Void Estate tracklisting:

“Send In The Clowns”

“Dark Side Of The Sun”

“The Door”

“Head Down”

“Crossroads”

“The Unseen”

“Dressed In Black Again”

“Mollodrome”

“Worn And Torn”

“City Of Broken Thoughts”

“Like A Stranger”

“Leave This Town” (Bonus Track)

Void Estate available formats:

- 2CD Digipak (CD+DVD)

- 2LP Gatefold

- Digital Album

The 2CD digipak comes with a DVD and very special End Of Green acoustic show at PBHF Club in Berlin 2016. Get your hands on these exclusive End Of Green pre-orders here.

The DVD tracklisting reads as follows:

“Demons”

“Hurter”

“Under The Sway”

“Let Sleeping Dogs Lie”

“Slaves”

“Goodnight Insomnia”

“Final Resistance”

“Pain Hates Me”

“Crossroads” (Calvin Russel Cover)

“Dying In Moments”

“Ghostdance”

“Weakness”

“Head Down”

“Death In Veins”

“Tragedy Insane”

“Sunday Mourning”

“Nice Day To Die”

Teaser:

End Of Green will be busy touring Germany in October and November. Don't miss this chance to see this five-piece live on the road:

October

20 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

21 - Leipzig, Germany - Werk 2

November

3 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos Saal

4 - München, Germany - Backstage

9 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

10 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

11 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust

18 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

End Of Green lineup:

Michelle Darkness (Vocals, Guitar)

Kirk Kerker (Guitar)

Lou Siffer (Drums)

Sad Sir (Guitar)

Rainier Sicone Di Hampez (Bass)