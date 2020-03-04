ENDLESS FORMS MOST GRUESOME Featuring Members Of SWALLOW THE SUN And GHOST BRIGADE To Release Debut Album In April; "A Thousand Years In Hell" Single Streaming

Endless Forms Most Gruesome is a musical project consisting of Juuso Raatikainen (Swallow The Sun) and Manne Ikonen (Ghost Brigade). The sound of the project can be described as muddy, sludgy and groovy. Lyrical themes are rooted to mental health issues and inner dialogues caused by them. Tecond single from their upcoming self-titled album is now available on music services worldwide, released via Inverse Records



Juuso Raatikainen: "The song is about blind love felt for the wrong person. Five minutes on earth can feel like thousand years in Hell."



"A Thousand Years In Hell" is available via Spotify here.

Endless Forms Most Gruesome will release their self-titled debut on April 3rd. The tracklist is as follows:

"Black Hole"

"The Watchers"

"A Thousand Years In Hell"

"Death Wish"

"Goat"

"Viral Bloodlust"

"Incinerate Me"

"The Usual Catastrophe"

"Free Fall From Womb To Grave"

For information and updates on the band check out their official Facebook page here.