ENEMYNSIDE Return From Hiatus With New Lineup; Music Video For New Song Streaming

After being on hiatus for four years, Italys Enemynside are back with a brand new lineup. Pictured above from left to right: Fabio Migliori (drums), Andrea Pistone (bass), Francesco Cremisini (voice/guitar), Matteo Bellezza (guitar).

The band have signed a deal with RockOn Agency management. New music has been recorded at 16th Cellar Studio by the mighty Stefano Morabito (Fleshgod Apocalypse, Hour Of Penance).

Watch the video for the new song "For All The Jerks" below:





Upcoming shows:

June

1 - Traffic Live - Rome, Italy (with Asphaltator, Soldiers Of A Wrong War)

24 - Metalhead Meeting - Bucharest, Romania (with Sepultura, Ross The Boss, Cradle Of Filth and more