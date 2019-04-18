ENFORCER - Zenith Track-By-Track, Part 1; Video

Swedish metallers, Enforcer, will release their new studio album, Zenith, on April 26 via Nuclear Blast. A first track-by-track video can be seen below:

Zenith can be pre-ordered at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Die For The Devil”

“Zenith Of The Black Sun”

“Searching For You”

“Regrets”

“The End Of A Universe”

“Sail On”

“One Thousand Years Of Darkness”

“Thunder And Hell”

“Forever We Worship The Dark”

“Ode To Death”

“To Another World” (Digipak bonus track)

"Searching For You" lyric video:

"Die For The Devil" video:

Enforcer recently revealed a big surprise for their Spanish speaking fans: although Zenith was originally written and recorded in English, the band has decided to record a version in Spanish too.

Zenith (Spanish Version) tracklisting:

"Muere Por El Diablo"

"Zenith Del Sol Negro"

"Voy A Encontrarte"

"Ecos"

"El Fin De Un Universo"

"Navego"

"Mil Años En Las Sombras"

"Rendido Al Trueno Infernal"

"Por Siempre Seguimos La Oscuridad"

"Oda A La Muerte"

"Voy A Encontrarte":

"Muere Por El Diablo" lyric video:

Enforcer have announced their co-headlining North American tour with Warbringer. The trek will kick off September 5th at Brick By Brick in San Diego, California and conclude on October 28th at Club Red in Tempe, Arizona.

This is not the first time the two bands have shared the stage together, as they previously co-headlined a North American tour in early 2016. Since then, both acts have hoped for another opportunity to perform together - and this fall, they'll have 54.

Enforcer vocalist Olof Wikstrand comments, ”Extremely excited to announce our immediate return to the shores of North America! Expect a show full of energy, and a broad variety of songs from our new album as well as older stuff!”

“We are pleased to announce an extensive North American tour for Fall 2019,” says Warbringer vocalist John Kevill. “We will be hitting the road for 54 consecutive dates with our Swedish speed metal brothers, Enforcer. Looking forward to seeing you guys again and wrecking whatever place we are in!"

Tour dates:

September

5 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

6 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

7 - Malones - Santa Ana, CA

8 - Strummers - Fresno, CA

9 - Thee Parkside - San Francisco, CA

10 - Holy Diver - Sacramento, CA

11 - Hawthorne - Portland, OR

12 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

13 - Rickshaw Theater - Vancouver, BC

14 - The Starlite Room - Edmonton, AB

15 - Dickens - Calgary, AB

16 - The Exchange - Regina, SK

17 - Park Theatre - Winnipeg, MB

18 - Lee’s Liquor Lounge - Minneapolis, MN

19 - Lookout Lounge - Omaha, NE

20 - Vanderville Mews - Des Moines, IA

21 - RT 20 - Racine, WI

22 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

23 - Token Lounge - Westland, MI

24 - Mohawk Place - Buffalo, NY

25 - Velvet Underground - Toronto, ON

26 - Mavericks - Ottawa, ON

27 - Rock Cafe Le Stage - Trois-Rivieres, QC

28 - Bar Le Magog - Sherbrooke, QC

29 - L’Anti - Quebec City, QC

30 - FouFounes - Montreal, QC

October

1 - The Foundry - Philadelphia, PA

2 - Dingbatz - Clifton, NY

3 - The Chance - Poughkeepsie, NY

4 - Kingsland - Brooklyn, NY

5 - Blackthorn 51 - Elmhurst, NY

6 - Fish Head Cantina - Halethorpe, MD

7 - Cattivo - Pittsburgh, PA

8 - Canal Club - Richmond, VA

9 - Black Circle - Indianapolis, IN

10 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

11 - Motorco - Durham, NC

12 - The Haven - Winter Park, FL

13 - O’Malley's - Margate, FL

14 - Crowbar - Ybor City, FL

15 - Southport Hall - New Orleans, LA

16 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

17 - Rock Box - San Antonio, TX

18 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

19 - Trees - Dallas, TX

20 - Aftershock - Merriam, KS

21 - The Shrine - Tulsa, OK

22 - 89th Street Collective - Oklahoma City, OK

23 - Launch Pad - Albuquerque, NM

24 - Herman's Hideaway - Denver, CO

25 - Liquid Joe’s - Salt Lake City, UT

26 - Backstage Bar and Billiards - Las Vegas, NV

27 - The Rock - Tucson, AZ

Enforcer is:

Olof Wikstrand - vocals, guitars

Jonas Wikstrand - drums, piano & keyboards

Tobias Lindqvist - bass

Jonathan Nordwall - guitars

(Photo - Cintia Regueiro)