English Artist ROGER DEAN Joins YES’ The Royal Affair Tour; New Dates Added

World-renowned English artist and designer Roger Dean-whose masterful artwork has graced classic album covers and posters, most prominently by YES and Asia-has joined the much-anticipated North American concert tour, "The Royal Affair Tour," as a special guest. Headlined by prog rock pioneers and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees YES, the trek launches Wednesday, June 12th in Bethlehem, PA and wraps Sunday, July 28th in Saratoga, CA.

At every show on this must-see best-of-British-rock show--also featuring Asia with the return of founding member Steve Howe in a special performance, John Lodge of The Moody Blues, and Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy with guest vocals by Arthur Brown-Roger Dean will be in the venue's reception/foyer area with an exhibition of his artwork. He will also be available to sign merchandise including The Royal Affair Tour poster which he created and designed. His work--known for striking other-worldly landscapes--has sold more than one hundred million copies worldwide.

YES, the most enduring, ambitious, and virtuosic progressive band in rock history, is Steve Howe (guitar--joined 1970), Alan White (drums since 1972), Geoff Downes (keyboards; first joined in 1980), Jon Davison (vocals since 2011) and Billy Sherwood (guitar/keyboards in the 1990s and the late Chris Squire's choice to take over bass/vocals in 2015), with Jay Schellen on additional drums.

The Royal Affair Tour commences on what would have been John Wetton's 70th birthday (June 12th), so there will be a special celebration of his life at the Bethlehem, PA show. And Alan White's 70th birthday (June 14th) will be celebrated YES-style at the Farmingdale, New York show.

Tour dates:

June

12 - Bethlehem, PA - Bethlehem Event Center

14 - Farmingdale, NY - Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater

15 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

16 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

20 - Westchester, NY - Westchester County Center

21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

22 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavillion

24 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

25 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater

27 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

29 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion

30 - Providence, RI - Bold Point Park

July

3 - Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

5 - Columbus, OH - Express Live

6 - Aurora, IL - RiverEdge Park

8 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry House

10 - Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park

12 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

13 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

15 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

16 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre

18 - St Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

20 - Irving, TX - Toyota Music Factory

21 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

24 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

26 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint (Hard Rock Hotel & Casino)

27 - Irvine, CA - FivePoints Amphitheatre

28 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

