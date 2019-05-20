English Artist ROGER DEAN Joins YES’ The Royal Affair Tour; New Dates Added
World-renowned English artist and designer Roger Dean-whose masterful artwork has graced classic album covers and posters, most prominently by YES and Asia-has joined the much-anticipated North American concert tour, "The Royal Affair Tour," as a special guest. Headlined by prog rock pioneers and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees YES, the trek launches Wednesday, June 12th in Bethlehem, PA and wraps Sunday, July 28th in Saratoga, CA.
At every show on this must-see best-of-British-rock show--also featuring Asia with the return of founding member Steve Howe in a special performance, John Lodge of The Moody Blues, and Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy with guest vocals by Arthur Brown-Roger Dean will be in the venue's reception/foyer area with an exhibition of his artwork. He will also be available to sign merchandise including The Royal Affair Tour poster which he created and designed. His work--known for striking other-worldly landscapes--has sold more than one hundred million copies worldwide.
YES, the most enduring, ambitious, and virtuosic progressive band in rock history, is Steve Howe (guitar--joined 1970), Alan White (drums since 1972), Geoff Downes (keyboards; first joined in 1980), Jon Davison (vocals since 2011) and Billy Sherwood (guitar/keyboards in the 1990s and the late Chris Squire's choice to take over bass/vocals in 2015), with Jay Schellen on additional drums.
The Royal Affair Tour commences on what would have been John Wetton's 70th birthday (June 12th), so there will be a special celebration of his life at the Bethlehem, PA show. And Alan White's 70th birthday (June 14th) will be celebrated YES-style at the Farmingdale, New York show.
Tour dates:
June
12 - Bethlehem, PA - Bethlehem Event Center
14 - Farmingdale, NY - Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater
15 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
16 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
20 - Westchester, NY - Westchester County Center
21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
22 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavillion
24 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
25 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater
27 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
29 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion
30 - Providence, RI - Bold Point Park
July
3 - Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
5 - Columbus, OH - Express Live
6 - Aurora, IL - RiverEdge Park
8 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry House
10 - Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park
12 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
13 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
15 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre
16 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre
18 - St Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
20 - Irving, TX - Toyota Music Factory
21 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
24 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre
26 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint (Hard Rock Hotel & Casino)
27 - Irvine, CA - FivePoints Amphitheatre
28 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery
