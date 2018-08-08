ENRAGED Unveil “Global Conspiracy / Invisible Oppressors” Video

Holland based death metal band Enraged has released their new video for “Global Conspiracy / Invisible Oppressors”, taken from the album It’s Your Fear That Feeds Their Power.

This album features guest appearances by James Murphy (Obituary, Death, Testament), Andy LaRocque (King Diamond, Death), Christofer Malmstrom (Darkane), Jens Van der Valk (God Dethroned, Autumn) and Jos Hindriks (Disintegrate). The album was mixed by Jochem Jacobs (Textures).



