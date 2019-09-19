ENSIFERUM Announce North American Tour With KALMAH, ABIGAIL WILLIAMS, AENIMUS
September 19, 2019, 37 minutes ago
This November/December, Ensiferum will embark on their Path To Victory North American headlining tour, featuring Kalmah, Abigail Williams, and Aenimus as support.
Ensiferum's Sami Hinkka (bass, vocals) comments: "Hi folks! It's time to get back on the road for one last time before we head to studio to record the next Ensiferum album. We couldn't be more thrilled about the upcoming North America tour! It's gonna be fireworks of metal for the whole evening because we'll share the stage with awesome bands: Kalmah, Abigail Williams and Aenimus!"
Kalmah adds: "Everybody knows what Santa Claus does but what happens when these two bearded creatures appear at once? I mean Swamplord and that other to the other guy..."
Abigail Williams adds: "After taking a year off to complete our new album, we will hit the road with our friends Ensiferum, Kalmah and Aenimus in November. Expect a set list full of new songs and a couple of old favorites."
Aenimus adds: "We are thrilled to be a part of the Path To Victory Tour this Fall with Ensiferum, Kalmah and Abigail Williams. With this tour being such a diverse line up, we hope to see lots of new faces and perform for people who otherwise may not have heard of Aenimus. We will be returning to some of our favorite cities in the US and Canada, and some exciting new markets."
Tour dates:
November
14 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry
15 - Reading, PA - Reverb
16 - Ottawa, ON - Maverick's
17 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theater
18 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
19 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
20 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
21 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
23 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
24 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
25 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
26 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
27 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House
29 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex
30 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
December
1 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
2 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill
3 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live!
5 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
6 - TBA
7 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
8 - Brooklyn, NY - The Warsaw
(Photo - Andy Whittle)