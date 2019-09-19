ENSIFERUM Announce North American Tour With KALMAH, ABIGAIL WILLIAMS, AENIMUS

This November/December, Ensiferum will embark on their Path To Victory North American headlining tour, featuring Kalmah, Abigail Williams, and Aenimus as support.

Ensiferum's Sami Hinkka (bass, vocals) comments: "Hi folks! It's time to get back on the road for one last time before we head to studio to record the next Ensiferum album. We couldn't be more thrilled about the upcoming North America tour! It's gonna be fireworks of metal for the whole evening because we'll share the stage with awesome bands: Kalmah, Abigail Williams and Aenimus!"

Kalmah adds: "Everybody knows what Santa Claus does but what happens when these two bearded creatures appear at once? I mean Swamplord and that other to the other guy..."

Abigail Williams adds: "After taking a year off to complete our new album, we will hit the road with our friends Ensiferum, Kalmah and Aenimus in November. Expect a set list full of new songs and a couple of old favorites."

Aenimus adds: "We are thrilled to be a part of the Path To Victory Tour this Fall with Ensiferum, Kalmah and Abigail Williams. With this tour being such a diverse line up, we hope to see lots of new faces and perform for people who otherwise may not have heard of Aenimus. We will be returning to some of our favorite cities in the US and Canada, and some exciting new markets."

Tour dates:

November

14 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

15 - Reading, PA - Reverb

16 - Ottawa, ON - Maverick's

17 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theater

18 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

19 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

20 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

21 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

23 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

24 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

25 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

26 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

27 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex

30 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

December

1 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

2 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

3 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live!

5 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

6 - TBA

7 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

8 - Brooklyn, NY - The Warsaw

(Photo - Andy Whittle)