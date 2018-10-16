ENSIFERUM Announces 2019 North American Headlining Tour; SEPTICFLESH To Offer Direct Support

After almost four years of absence in the States, Ensiferum has announced a North American headlining tour, featuring Septicflesh as direct support - with another opening band to be announced soon.

Sami Hinkka (bass) comments: "Hi folks! It's been way too many years since we rocked with our North American warrior brothers and sisters! So early 2019 we will set sails and head to your shores. And we are not coming alone. We will join forces with a brilliant and ass kicking bands: Septicflesh and a special guest! What a way to start a new year! This tour will leave its mark on the history of metal! So get your ticket in advance and get ready to mosh with us like there is no tomorrow. Oh! And one more thing: on this tour, we have no chance to play in every city that we would want to, so we are doing our best to return to North America for a second time in 2019. Stay tuned and see you soon! \m/"

Following the trek, Ensiferum will also make an appearance at the 70000 Tons Of Metal 2019 cruise. See below for all dates.

January

5 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

6 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

7 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

8 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

9 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

10 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

11 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's

12 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

13 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater

14 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

15 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

17 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

18 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

19 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

20 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House

21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

22 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

23 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

24 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

25 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live!

26 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

28 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

29 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

31-Feb. 4 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise