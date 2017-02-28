ENSIFERUM Begins Work On Seventh Full-Length; Issues Album Update

Ensiferum recently entered the Astia studio in Lappeenranta, Finland, where the band recorded a few demo songs for their upcoming seventh full-length, set to be released in September via Metal Blade Records. The quintet will soon return to the Astia studio to begin recording this new album, which will be produced once again by Anssi Kippo (Children Of Bodom, Impaled Nazarene, Entwine, etc.).

Sami Hinkka (bass) comments: "Hi Folks! So, as some of you might have already noticed from our social media channels, we are getting ready to go record the next Ensiferum album pretty soon. Just a few weeks ago, we recorded demo versions with Anssi Kippo, who also recorded and produced One Man Army. The demo session went smoothly, and working with Anssi is always such a pleasure because he is so full of creative ideas and positive attitude. The goal for the new album will be to capture Ensiferum's live energy on the songs, and we also plan to use analog recording as much as possible to guarantee the best possible sound.

The song material will include familiar elements, but like we always love to do, we will also take Ensiferum's mighty warship to unexplored seas of musical madness. More info later."

Before the album's release, European fans will be able to catch Ensiferum at various festivals this summer. See below for all dates, with more shows to be announced soon.

March

31 - Full Metal Mountain - Troepolach, Austria

April

1 - Rock In Hell - Colmar, France

7 - Metal Franconia Festival - Dettelbach, Germany

8 - Durbuy Rock Festival - Durbuy, Belgium

June

3 - Metal Open Air Plzen - Plzen, Czech Republic

30 - Rockfest Barcelona - Barcelona, Spain

July

1 - Hoernerfest - Brande-Hoernerkirchen, Germany

13 - Dong Open Air - Neukirchen - Vlyn, Germany