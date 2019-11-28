ENSIFERUM, BURNING WITCHES, THYRFING, WARKINGS And More Confirmed For HRH Vikings III

HRH Vikings III is scheduled for November 28 - 29, 2020, at O2 Academy in Sheffield, England.

Organizers state: "To be brutally honest, we were only ever going to do one of these, but after selling the last two years out in nine days flat and being utterly bombarded with bands wanting to play it from all around the globe, the Gods have let it be known that the Battles continue until Ragnarok itself. The way it's looking, the bands who have joined our ranks have left us speechless and it looks like HRH Vikings III will be another thunderous line-up indeed, making "our thing" even more special."

Acts confirmed currently include Enisferium, Burning Witches, Warkings, Thyrfing, Skyforger, Metsatoll, Grimner, Vanaheim, Hwydion, Kull, Konvent, Wretched Soul, Valafar and Metal Castle, with many more to be announced.

(Ensiferum photo - Andy Whittle)