ENSIFERUM Seeking New Keyboard Player - "We Cannot Offer You A Million Dollars In Advance"

Finland's folk metal masters Ensiferum have posted the following:

"Ensiferum is looking for a singer/keyboard player! If you think you have these talents plus:

- You are over 18

- You have some experience of doing gigs/tours

- You can commit to the band’s schedule, which might change very rapidly

- You want to be part of creating new music and help shape the future of the band Then please send your application to ensiferum@ensiferum.com and we’ll check it out.

Please note that Ensiferum is a full-time working band, with global touring meaning weeks in a row on the road. Gigs and travel days exceed 100 days per year and some days are very far from the 'rock ’n' roll glamour,' but the band and the crew love this and that’s what we are expecting from you too.

We are not looking for a session musician but a permanent member to complete and improve our sound and live performance.

Unfortunately, we cannot offer you a million dollars in advance, but some things can’t be measured with money and for us that is composing and playing music live together with awesome people!

Still interested? We are waiting for to hear from you!"

Send the band a personal message via their official Facebook page here.

Finnish groove outfit Profane Omen have released the song "War Boy" from their forthcoming album, Ooka, featuring guest vocals by Markus "Mahi" Toivonen (Ensiferum), Mathias "Vreth" Lillmåns (Finntroll), Jonne Järvelä (Korpiklaani) and Ville Sorvali (Moonsorrow). Check out the official video below.

Ooka is now available for pre-order via Levykauppa Äx here. Worldwide delivery is available.