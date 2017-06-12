ENSIFERUM To Play “Two Paths: The Beginning” Headline Shows In September

From September 27th onward, Ensiferum will present their long awaited seventh album - which will be released worldwide on September 15th via Metal Blade Records - live on stage.

Ensiferum will split their European tour into two parts. The first part will be in September with six dates in three countries, and then in April 2018 there will be an extended tour through many more European countries. In between Ensiferum will visit all other continents.

Two Paths: The Beginning Tour 2017

September

26 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

27 - Langen, Germany - Stadthalle

28 - Arnhem, Netherlands - Luxor Live

29 - Berlin, Germany - SO36

30 - Osnabrück, Germany - Hyde Park

October

1 - Paris, France - La Machine