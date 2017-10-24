ENSLAVED Announce North American Tour With WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM, MYRKUR, KHEMMIS

True avant-garde Norwegians Enslaved unleashed their new album, E, on October 13th via Nuclear Blast. The album debuted at #88 on the US Billboard Top Current Albums as well as #6 US Billboard Heatseekers and landed at #10 on the US Billboard Hard Music chart. The album also charted in Canada at the #10 spot for Hard Music and #100 for Top Albums.

Worldwide chart placements:

#6 - US Billboard Heatseekers

#10 - Canada Hard Music

#10 - US Billboard Hard Music

#12 - Norway

#12 - UK Rock Top 40

#18 - UK Indie Top 40

#32 - US Billboard Current Rock Albums

#80 - Germany

#88 - US Billboard Top Current Albums

#100 - Canada Top Albums

#113 - France

#180 - UK

#190 - Belgium VL

Since its launch in 2012, the annual Decibel Magazine Tour’s ambitious curation has unified artists from around the extreme universe who would otherwise never have the opportunity to tour North America together. The lineup for the 2018 Decibel Magazine Tour continues that proud tradition, as Norwegian progressive metal legends Enslaved join forces with Pacific Northwest black metal heroes Wolves In The Throne Room, Danish post-black siren Myrkur and doomed rock ‘n’ crushers Khemmis (with regional openers in select markets to be announced next year).

“I have always wanted Enslaved to be part of the Decibel Tour concept,” says Enslaved guitarist and co-founder Ivar Bjørnson. “Not only is Decibel an institution, and defender of the last line of resistance for the printed metal mag in North America (for a band started in 1991, printed magazines are no small matter), but the Decibel Tour has also become an institution and an icon for metal that we admire here on the other side of the pond. So, to be asked to headline, and to perform with these other very fine artists, is a great honor and a great pleasure. Be there or be trapezoid!”

Tickets for the 2018 Decibel Magazine Tour go on sale Friday, October 27 at 10 AM, local time and can be found here. All dates and venues are below.

February

15 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

16 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

17 - Boston, MA - Royale

18 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

20 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Theatre

21 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

23 - Chicago, IL - Metro

24 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

25 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

26 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

March

2 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Ballroom

3 - Edmonton, BC - The Starlite Ballroom

5 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

6 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

7 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

9 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

10 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observator