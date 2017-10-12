ENSLAVED Discuss Early Influences, Love Of Prog; New E Album Video Trailers Streaming

Tomorrow, Friday, October 13th, true avant-garde Norwegians Enslaved will unleash their highly anticipated studio album, E, and herald a new era of their career. The band’s 14th opus melds mesmerizing prog with jarring extreme metal and epic musical landscapes. In the new trailer clips below, the band discuss their early influences, and their love of prog:

E will be available in the following formats:

- CD digipak

- Red Cassette - limited to 300 worldwide

- Red with Bone and Grey Splatter - limited to 900 worldwide

- Bundle: T-shirt + CD Digi + 5 metal pin set + wooden coaster + 11x17 poster

You can now pre-order physical editions of the album here, or get the digital version here.

Tracklistings:

CD Digipak:

“Storm Son”

“The River’s Mouth”

“Sacred Horse”

“Axis Of The World’s”

“Feather’s Of Eolh”

“Hiindsiight”

Bonus Tracks

“Djupet”

“What Else Is There” (Röyksopp Cover)

Vinyl:

Side A

“Storm Son”

“The River’s Mouth”

Side B

“Sacred Horse”

“Axis Of The World’s”

Side C

“Feather’s Of Eolh”

“Hiindsiight”

Side D (Etching)

Cassette:

Side A

“Storm Son”

“The River’s Mouth”

“Sacred Horse”

“Axis Of The World’s”

Side B

“Feather’s Of Eolh”

“Hiindsiight”

Bonus Tracks

“Djupet”

“What Else Is There” (Röyksopp Cover)

"The River's Mouth" video:

“Storm Son” video:

Trailers:





European tour dates:

November

10 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

11 - Berlin, Germany - Nuke

12 - Bologne - Underground

13 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli de Helling

15 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz*

16 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowlands*

17 - Belfast, Ireland - The Limelight 1*

18 - Dublin, Ireland - The Academy *

19 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City*

21 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy*

22 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute*

24 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

25 - Paris, France - Trabendo

26 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob

28 - Rezé, France - Barakason

29 - Lyon, France - CCO Villeurbanne

30 - Brescia, Italy - Circolo Colony

December

1 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

2 - Frankfurt, Germany - Das Bett

3 - Prague, Czech Republic - Chelmnice

16 - Moscow, Russia - Volta

17 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Club Val

* supporting Opeth