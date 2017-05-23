ENSLAVED Finish Recording New Album – “2017 Will Be The Year We Move Forward With Our Sound”

Norwegian metallers Enslaved have finished recording their new, fourteenth studio album, due for release this fall via Nuclear Blast. The album is currently being mixed and mastered by Jens Borgen (Soilwork, Opeth, Katatonia, Amon Amarth) at Fascination Street Studios in Örebro, Sweden.

Says Enslaved in a statement: “We're putting the final touches to an epic first leg of a European tour that will be announced shortly, so keep your eyes open! 2017 will be the year we move forward with our sound and aim for more progressive and melodic horizons, adding an organic and old school-ish touch - and several courageous experiments. Exciting, right?”

The eye-catching cover and artwork is once again being created by renowned designer and painter Truls Espedal. More info will be revealed soon.

Enslaved mastermind Ivar Bjørnson recently stated about the band's new album: "I have never worked this hard to put together music for an album before. We are a tighter unit than ever before, which is obvious sonically. The concept conjured by myself and old war-brother Grutle is the strongest we have worked with. Finally, I am proud that we have taken more risks than ever before, and one in particular — and it is yielding awesome results. What does that mean? Stay tuned to find out!"