ENSLAVED To Headline Fires In The Mountains Festival 2020; IVAR BJORNSON Announced As First-Ever Curator

Enslaved and Fires In The Mountains festival announce a unique collaboration for 2020: The band is not only announced to be the first band playing the Fires In The Mountains festival next year. Guitarist Ivar Bjornson will also be the first guest curator ever organizing elements of the festival as a whole. The Fire In The Mountains festival takes place before the Grand Tetons at Heart Six Ranch in Moran, Wyoming on July 11 and 12.

The festival about this collaboration: “Few bands reflect the incredible music legacy that Enslaved has built over the last three decades, as a band that is constantly reinventing itself and exploring new heights and territories for its music, while always maintaining a steadfast sense of identity and integrity. Their music and the forward thinking ethic and honesty of the people behind it have always been a huge influence on us as founders of this event, and thus we are honored to have them as a headliner for 2020. The audience will be in for quite a unique treat to witness the Nordic metal lords performing this special set below the stars, surrounded by the beautiful Rocky Mountains, and we are as well.”

Ivar Bjornson states: "Our Northern hearts rejoice as we are part of this announcement for Fire in the Mountains 2020! To come to these beautiful parts of good ol' Vinland and headline an outdoor festival is nothing short of a dream come through. We will present a very special show and cannot wait to share this weekend with the other artists, audience and the hard working folks behind the festival! To the mountains!"

Alongside with this exclusive experience, Ivar Bjornson as a guest curator will present a feature showcase of the event, titled On Wings Over Utgard, what already promises to become a memorable event. This feature presentation will consist of a handful of musical acts handpicked by Ivar, as well as several other elements of the festival that will be revealed over time.

Ivar adds: "It is a massive honor to be asked to be the first guest curator for the Fire in the Mountain festival. I have decided to name my curator showcase "On Wings Over Utgard"; inspired by the thematic from the coming Enslaved album. Modern man is a being that has forgotten how chaos, darkness and decay are as important and beautiful parts of existence as all the bliss, youth and light we over-feed ourselves in the (dis-)Information Age. What better scenic metaphor to realize this part of the overall vision than at Fire in the Mountains; surrounded by wild, chaotic nature. Where life is how it was meant to be; uncontrolled, balanced and unified. I cannot wait to start showing you all the artists I am inviting to sonically and lyrically illustrate all this! Thank you Shane and festival team for giving me this opportunity."

Enslaved released their studio album E. in October 2017. Recently, the band unleashed a music video for their cover version of Röyskopp's "What Else Is There", featured as bonus track on the digital version of E. Check out the music video below: