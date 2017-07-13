ENSLAVED To Tour Europe In November / December; Select Dates With OPETH

Norwegian extreme metallers, Enslaved, have announced a European tour in support of their upcoming new album.

Says the band: “We are kicking it off in Germany on November 10th and its including the dates with our friends in Opeth! Exciting times!”

Tickets for the dates go on sale Friday, July 14th at 9 AM. Tickets for the Russian dates will be available on Monday, July 17th.

Tour dates:

November

10 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

11 - Berlin, Germany - Nuke

12 - Cologne, Germany - Underground

13 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli de Helling

15 - Manchester, England - o2 Ritz*

16 - Glasgow, Scotland - Barrowlands*

17 - Belfast, Ireland - The Limelight 1*

18 - Dublin, Ireland - The Academy *

19 - Nottingham, England - Rock City*

21 - Bristol, England - o2 Academy*

22 - Birmingham, England - o2 Institute*

24 - London, England - Islington Assembly Hall

25 - Paris, France - Trabendo

26 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob

28 - Rezé, France - Barakason

29 - Lyon, France - CCO Villeurbanne

30 - Brescia, Italy - Circolo Colony

December

1 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

2 - Frankfurt, Germany - Das Bett

3 - Prague, Czech Republic - Chelmnice

16 - Moscow, Russia - Volta

17 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Club Val

* supporting OPETH

Enslaved recently announced that they have completed the mixing and mastering for their upcoming 14th studio album.

Says the band: “It is accomplished! We have finished the recording process of our 14th full-length and in the renowned Fascination Street Studios, Jens Bogren polished this new raw diamond with his mixing and mastering skills.

“Just like for the predecessor, In Times, we didn't look back and kept expanding our horizons. And this spring we came up with a sound chimera of experimental prog filled with elevated melodies, epic sound landscapes and harsh black metal moments - all united in a massive storm that will reach the coast this autumn.”

Vocalist Grutle Kjellson added: “I’m always psyched and proud when we have finished an album recording, and this is no exeption! It was a really exciting process this time, with the lineup change and everything, so although it wasn't a dramatic change, the band dynamics were suddenly different. But, it was like a little re-boot, a fresh start so to speak. The studio sessions were great, and we all feel that we have done something truly amazing. We hope you'll enjoy it. Ugh!"

Keep your eyes open, more info will be revealed about the new record on August 1st.