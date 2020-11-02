Enter The "Ripzone" With ENTROPY Guitarist DAN LAUZON's Shredding New Playthrough Video

If you know your Canadian thrash, then you know the legendary Entropy. The band first hit the metal scene in the late '80s, and 30 years later they're still melting faces with their latest full-length Force Convergence, unleashed this past August.

Today, Entropy guitarist Dan Lauzon is sharing a lesson in shredding with his playthrough for the band's track "Ripzone".

Lauzon comments on the video: "'Ripzone' is a straight-up ripper! This was the first or second tune written for the album. For years, the working title was 'Ripper'! Right from the start, I wanted a less is more approach on this tune for leads; man I wanted to shred all over the middle parts... but knowing this was likely the lead-off track I wanted to melt faces with the crush. Pound it and snap some necks!"

"The throwback to some classic Maiden / Priest style harmonies going on in the two bridges before the lead really sets the table, so when the lead does finally come in, I feel it has way more of an impact. The two guitars layered under the lead make it feel huge. It's the first time I've harmonized a lead since the Ashen Existence album. It just made sense to me to go for it."

"Our tuning is E-flat drop D so the E is C sharp. Have fun with it – warm that right hand up first for maximum jackhammer action!"

Entropy's fourth album, Force Convergence, is a 30-minute metal rip-ride! It is a creative and fun album that flows with power, melody, aggressiveness, and meaning along with it being a story-driven cinematic sci-fi adventure.

The thrashers share the premise of the concept album: “We wanted to bring metal fans a sci-fi horror experience with the album story. The lyrical inspiration is from bands like Rush, Queensryche, Voivod, Iron Maiden, and also from films like Aliens, Predator, War Of The World’s, Independence Day, Invasion Of The Body Snatchers. There is also a sprinkle of war scene themes throughout the story, like Apocalypse Now, Platoon, and Starship Troopers, mixed in for fun.”

Force Convergence is available on EntropyMetal.com (CD), Spotify, and Apple Music.

Tracklisting:

“Everything Falls”

“Ripzone”

“Planetary Impact Extinction”

“Weaponized Storm System”

“Transmigration”

“Force Convergence”

Album stream:

(Photo by: Pamela Ashton – Lauzon)