ENTERPRISE EARTH Release "The Failsafe Fallacy" Music Video

Spokane, WA-based metal band, Enterprise Earth, have released a video for "The Failsafe Fallacy", featured on their new album, Luciferous, out today via Entertainment One (eOne) / Good Fight Music. Once again directed by The Beast, this is the third music video we've seen from the band off their new album.

Vocalist Dan Watkins states, "Society feels safe. Like walls lining the perimeter, protecting us from danger around the clock, so we remain focused on our day to day lives. In today’s world, we trade our freedoms for security. It makes one think, “was it designed to protect us, or was it designed to keep us imprisoned?”. There is no failsafe. This world is a prison."

Tracklisting:

"Behold, Malevolence"

"Sleep Is For The Dead"

"He Exists"

"Scars Of The Past"

"Ashamed To Be Human"

"Requiem"

"The Failsafe Fallacy"

"Infernal Suffering"

"Luciferous"

"Nightfallen"

"We Are Immortal"

"There Is No Tomorrow"

“Sleep Is For The Dead” video:

Enterprise Earth was founded in 2014 by ex-Infant Annihilator vocalist Dan Watson and ex-Takeover guitarist BJ Sampson. Taking their name from a confluence of Illuminati and other conspiracy theories, the band released their a debut EP titled XXIII and a full length, Patient Ø, in 2015. Patient Ø featured Oceano vocalist Adam Warren and debuted at number five on Billboard's Heatseekers/Top New Artist Chart. Last year the band released Embodiment, their second LP and have since shared the stage with Chelsea Grin, Whitechapel, and Winds of Plague with a highlighted appearance on the 2016 Summer Slaughter Tour.

(Photo - Dana Willax)