ENTHEOS, IN SEARCH OF SUN, FROM BEYOND - Spinefarm Adds Three New Bands To Its Roster

Entheos (pictured above), the metal quartet lauded for crafting technically masterful, conceptual music, have signed to Spinefarm. The band features one-time members of highly respected heavy bands Animals As Leaders, The Faceless, and Scale The Summit, and they have shared the stage with Black Dahlia Murder, Veil Of Maya, and other metal heavyweights.

Entheos are currently working on their second album and Spinefarm debut, which is expected this fall.

"We are excited to announce that we have signed with Spinefarm Records," the band said. "After meeting and spending a little time with each person who works at the label, we can honestly say that not only are they some of the coolest, most down to earth people we have met in this industry. They truly believe in our vision for this band. We are proud to be a part of such an amazing team and roster of bands."

London's alt rockers In Search Of Sun (pictured above) have signed a worldwide deal with Spinefarm Records. The band's forthcoming album, Virgin Funk Mother, is now recorded, mixed and mastered, with Nolly Getgood from Periphery coming on board to handle the mix; this emotive, rousing, finely-crafted 11-tracker - featuring a guest appearance from Monuments guitarist John Browne on the song "Bad Girl" - will see a worldwide release later this year, preceded by singles, videos and on-the-road activity.

In Search Of Sun made their major festival debut in 2016 when they appeared at the UK's legendary Download event, getting a great turnout and response. Touring and gigging with the likes of Twelve Foot Ninja and Nothing More has helped to garner massive praise for both their energetic live performance and their dynamic sound, which refuses to play the genre game and can best be described as a "breath of fresh air."

"We are truly proud to announce that we have signed a deal with Spinefarm Records," the band said. "It is a pleasure to be a part of such a great roster of bands, and we look forward to beginning this new chapter in our career alongside a team of passionate individuals who truly believe in our vision."

Austin's From Beyond (pictured above) have signed to Candlelight/Spinefarm. With several EPs, including a split with ASG in their repertoire, the band is ready to take things to the next level by linking up with the label and releasing their debut album this fall.

With a tour history that includes gigs with The Sword, Purson, Truckfighters, and Saint Vitus, From Beyond make new fans and believers the minute they step on any stage. Blending thundering amplifier stacks and massive drums with synthesizers and effects, the band create something hauntingly familiar in unexplored sonic territory.

Everything you love about horror and all things strange, dark, and heavy find their way into their music in a something-for-everyone approach that leaves no stone unturned - no matter how heavy.

Stay tuned for updates.