ENTHEOS Premier “The World Without Us” Music Video

Entheos have released a video for “The World Without Us”, featured on the Dark Future album, out via Spinefarm Records on November 10th. Watch the video below, and pre-order Dark Future at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Black Static (I)”

“White Noise (II)”

“Melancholia”

“Pulse Of A New Era”

“Sea Of Symmetry ”

“Inverted Earth (I)”

“Sunshift (II)”

“Suspended Animation”

“The World Without Us”

“Resonance”

“The World Without Us” video:

“The World Without Us” playthrough video:

Entheos perform next on November 10th at The Masquerade in Atlanta, GA. Find the band’s live itinerary here.