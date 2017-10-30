ENTHEOS Premier “The World Without Us” Music Video

October 30, 2017, an hour ago

news heavy metal entheos

ENTHEOS Premier “The World Without Us” Music Video

Entheos have released a video for “The World Without Us”, featured on the Dark Future album, out via Spinefarm Records on November 10th. Watch the video below, and pre-order Dark Future at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Black Static (I)”
“White Noise (II)”
“Melancholia”
“Pulse Of A New Era”
“Sea Of Symmetry ”
“Inverted Earth (I)”
“Sunshift (II)”
“Suspended Animation”
“The World Without Us”
“Resonance”

“The World Without Us” video:

“The World Without Us” playthrough video:

Entheos perform next on November 10th at The Masquerade in Atlanta, GA. Find the band’s live itinerary here.

Featured Audio

ENSLAVED - "Storm Son" (Nuclear Blast)

ENSLAVED - "Storm Son" (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

ARISEN FROM NOTHING - "Chaos"

ARISEN FROM NOTHING - "Chaos"

Latest Reviews