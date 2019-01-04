ENTHRONED Inks Deal With Season Of Mist; New Album Due Later This Year

Season Of Mist announces their first signing of 2019... Enthroned! The legendary Belgian black metal formation will release their new album later this year.

The band comments: "Enthroned hordes worldwide, the time has come to break the silence. So it is with great pleasure that we can finally announce the new label with whom The Blackened Horde of Enthroned will work as from now on. We will be working with the Season Of Mist clan for our next releases and further cooperations. We are looking forward to this new partnership, to work with a label that will be able to give us the support, freedom and the right tools to bring our dark art in it’s right place."

Enthroned live dates:

February

16 - Arnhem, Netherlands - Doc's Blackfest, Willemeen

June

2 - Kharkiv, Ukraine - Art Plant Mechanica

July

20 - Volyne, Czech Republic - ETEF

(Photo - David Fitt)