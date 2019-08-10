ENTOMBED A.D. Frontman L-G PETROV Talks New Album, Covering MOTÖRHEAD, And Reflects On Left Hand Path (Video)
August 10, 2019, 2 hours ago
Agoraphobic News caught up with Entombed A.D. frontman L-G Petrov at Serbia's Exit Festival on July 7th. In th eclip below he discusses the band#s forthcoming album, Bowels Of Earth, covering Motörhead's "Back At The Funny Farm" as a bonus track, and the band's iconic Left Hand Path album from 1990.
Entombed A.D. have released the second single, "Elimination", from their new album, Bowels Of Earth, which will be released August 30 via Century Media. The new album represents a huge leap forward for these gnarly veterans. Faster, tighter and more viscerally crushing than anything they have produced before.
LG Petrov comments: “Chainsaw guitars, feral vocals bark and raw blasting drums. Please disgust yourself with our new track and video for 'Elimination'!"
Bowels Of Earth will be available in the following formats:
- Ltd. CD Digipak & Patch (incl. exclusive Motörhead cover of “Back At The Funny Farm”)
- Ltd. Gatefold black LP+CD & Poster
- Digital album
- Ltd. Gatefold dark green LP+CD & Poster
- Ltd. Gatefold red LP+CD & Poster
- Ltd. Gatefold silver LP+CD & Poster
- Ltd. Gatefold golden LP+CD & Poster
- Ltd. Gatefold white LP+CD & Poster
- Ltd. Gatefold neon orange LP+CD & Poster
Tracklisting:
"Torment Remains"
"Elimination"
"Hell Is My Home"
"Bowels Of Earth"
"Bourbon Nightmare"
"Fit For A King"
"Worlds Apart"
"Through The Eyes Of The Gods"
"I’ll Never Get Out Of This World Alive" (Hank Williams Cover)
"To Eternal Night"
"Torment Remains" video:
Catch Entombed A.D. live on one of the dates below.
October
19 - Metal Inferno Festival - Paderborn, Germany
December
7 - Ruhrpott Metal Meeting - Oberhausen, Germany
Also, mark your calendars red for the Hell Over Europe III tour with label mates Aborted and Baest.
October
18 - London, UK - The Dome
19 - Paderborn, Germany - Metal Inferno Festival
20 - Leipzig, Germany - Taubchentall
21 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum
22 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal club
23 - Warschau, Poland - Proxima<
24 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Kablys
25 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena
26 - alinn, Estonia - Tapper
27 - Helsinki, Finland - On The Rocks
29 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slykhust
30 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
31 - Oslo, Norway - Jon Dee
November
1 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega
2 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube
3 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Complex
4 - Milano, Italy - Legend club
6 - Murcia, Spain - Garaje
7 - Malaga, Spain - Paris15
9 - Bilbao, Spain - Stage Live
10 - Toulouse, France - Metronum
11 - Niort, France - Camji
12 - Rennes, France - Ubu
13 - Savigny Le Temple, France - L'Empreinte
14 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa
15 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat
16 - Sittard, Netherlands - Volt
17 - Hamburg, Germany – Kulturpalast
Entombed A.D. are:
L-G Petrov - Vocals
Nico Elgstrand - Guitar/Vocals
Olle Dahlstedt - Drums
Guilherme Miranda - Guitar