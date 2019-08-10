ENTOMBED A.D. Frontman L-G PETROV Talks New Album, Covering MOTÖRHEAD, And Reflects On Left Hand Path (Video)

Agoraphobic News caught up with Entombed A.D. frontman L-G Petrov at Serbia's Exit Festival on July 7th. In th eclip below he discusses the band#s forthcoming album, Bowels Of Earth, covering Motörhead's "Back At The Funny Farm" as a bonus track, and the band's iconic Left Hand Path album from 1990.

Entombed A.D. have released the second single, "Elimination", from their new album, Bowels Of Earth, which will be released August 30 via Century Media. The new album represents a huge leap forward for these gnarly veterans. Faster, tighter and more viscerally crushing than anything they have produced before.

LG Petrov comments: “Chainsaw guitars, feral vocals bark and raw blasting drums. Please disgust yourself with our new track and video for 'Elimination'!"

Bowels Of Earth will be available in the following formats:

- Ltd. CD Digipak & Patch (incl. exclusive Motörhead cover of “Back At The Funny Farm”)

- Ltd. Gatefold black LP+CD & Poster

- Digital album

- Ltd. Gatefold dark green LP+CD & Poster

- Ltd. Gatefold red LP+CD & Poster

- Ltd. Gatefold silver LP+CD & Poster

- Ltd. Gatefold golden LP+CD & Poster

- Ltd. Gatefold white LP+CD & Poster

- Ltd. Gatefold neon orange LP+CD & Poster

Tracklisting:

"Torment Remains"

"Elimination"

"Hell Is My Home"

"Bowels Of Earth"

"Bourbon Nightmare"

"Fit For A King"

"Worlds Apart"

"Through The Eyes Of The Gods"

"I’ll Never Get Out Of This World Alive" (Hank Williams Cover)

"To Eternal Night"

"Torment Remains" video:

Catch Entombed A.D. live on one of the dates below.

October

19 - Metal Inferno Festival - Paderborn, Germany

December

7 - Ruhrpott Metal Meeting - Oberhausen, Germany

Also, mark your calendars red for the Hell Over Europe III tour with label mates Aborted and Baest.

October

18 - London, UK - The Dome

19 - Paderborn, Germany - Metal Inferno Festival

20 - Leipzig, Germany - Taubchentall

21 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum

22 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal club

23 - Warschau, Poland - Proxima<

24 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Kablys

25 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena

26 - alinn, Estonia - Tapper

27 - Helsinki, Finland - On The Rocks

29 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slykhust

30 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

31 - Oslo, Norway - Jon Dee

November

1 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

2 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube

3 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Complex

4 - Milano, Italy - Legend club

6 - Murcia, Spain - Garaje

7 - Malaga, Spain - Paris15

9 - Bilbao, Spain - Stage Live

10 - Toulouse, France - Metronum

11 - Niort, France - Camji

12 - Rennes, France - Ubu

13 - Savigny Le Temple, France - L'Empreinte

14 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa

15 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

16 - Sittard, Netherlands - Volt

17 - Hamburg, Germany – Kulturpalast

Entombed A.D. are:

L-G Petrov - Vocals

Nico Elgstrand - Guitar/Vocals

Olle Dahlstedt - Drums

Guilherme Miranda - Guitar