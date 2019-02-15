ENTOMBED Teasing "Something Soon" In New Video

Entombed – the legendary Swedish death metal act – released their To Ride, Shoot Straight And Speak The Truth EP in January and are teasing even more in this new coming soon video below:

The tracks for the EP release (“To Ride, Shoot Straight And Speak The Truth” and “Damn Deal Done”) were chosen by diehard supporters as part of a crowdfunding campaign and only 500 were made. The EP references the band’s classic 1997 album, DCLXVI: To Ride, Shoot Straight And Speak The Truth. DCLXVI is 666 in Roman numerals.

Entombed - led by guitarist Alex Hellid - released their most recent full-length album, Serpent Saints – The Ten Amendments, in 2007 on Candlelight Records.